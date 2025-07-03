RAK Ruler receives outgoing Korean Ambassador

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Yoo Jeh Seung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit to mark the end of his tenure in the country.

The RAK Ruler wished the Korean Ambassador success in his future assignments, and commended his role in strengthening the bonds of existing relations between the two countries at various levels.

The Korean ambassador, in turn, expressed his sincere appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality and generous welcome. He also commended the UAE’s regional and global standing, and the support extended to him during his tenure.