TRENDS signs agreement with Jordanian News Centre for Studies and Strategic Research

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has signed an agreement with the News Centre for Studies and Strategic Research in Jordan to enhance cooperation in publishing and organising research and scientific events and seminars that serve both entities' strategic objectives.

The agreement was signed Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, and Saif Munawar Al-Rubaieat, Executive Director of the News Centre, in the presence of several sector heads and department managers. Professor Dr. Munawar Ghiyad Al-Rubaieat, founder and general manager of the news centre, spoke on behalf of the news centre.

Dr. Al-Ali emphasised the importance of this collaboration, stating, “TRENDS believes this cooperation will yield qualitative initiatives and valuable contributions to enriching research and knowledge exchange between the two sides, serving the region’s issues and enhancing a common understanding of challenges and opportunities."

Professor Dr. Al-Rubaieat expressed his eagerness to collaborate in publishing and organising events that bring together researchers and thinkers, enhance dialogue, exchange expertise, and provide in-depth insights into issues of common interest.