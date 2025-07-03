UAE President visits King of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness and His Majesty engaged in warm and fraternal conversations that reflected the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and their peoples.

The discussions also addressed enduring cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain, as well as ways to further enhance ties in support of their shared interests and aspirations for continued progress, development, and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs Families affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant General H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, and Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council of Bahrain and H.H. Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of the General Sports Authority (GSA) of Bahrain, along with several top officials from both sides.