Arab Parliament rejects dangerous statements by Israeli officials on West Bank annexation

CAIRO, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, expressed his strong condemnation and rejection of the dangerous statements issued by Israeli officials, most recently the statements made by the Israeli Minister of Justice, in which he explicitly called for the annexation of the West Bank and the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over it, WAFA News Agency reported.

"This is a flagrant violation of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and an attempt to undermine all opportunities for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and an end to the occupation," he said.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi stressed that these statements reflect the colonial expansionist approach pursued by the Israeli government, stressing his rejection of its blatant violations in the West Bank, including raids, arrests, the expansion of illegal settlements, the escalation of military attacks, the demolition of homes and infrastructure, and the displacement of citizens.

He renewed his call on the international community, especially the Security Council and the United Nations, to assume their legal and humanitarian responsibilities and take urgent action to halt these systematic violations, hold those responsible accountable, and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

He affirmed that the Arab Parliament will continue its full and unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate national rights, foremost among which are their right to self-determination, return, and the establishment of their independent, sovereign state.