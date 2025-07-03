Abdullah bin Salem issues decision on Dibba Al Hisn Football Club

SHARJAH, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision regarding the formation of the board of directors for Dibba Al Hisn Football Club Company.

The decision stipulates that the board shall be formed under the chairmanship of Mohammed Abdullah Rashid Al Tarban Al Hammoudi, with four members, including Ahmed Murad Ali Mohammed Al Amiri; Mohammed Ahmed Saeed Baghdad Al Darmaki; Mohammed Ahmed Obaid Jumaa Al Marzouqi, and Mohammed Abdullah Hassan Sahakouh Al Dhahouri.

According to the decision, the board shall distribute administrative roles among its members at its first meeting.

The board will also elect a vice chairman either by consensus or through a direct secret ballot.

The membership term is set at four years, renewable for one or more similar terms starting from the date of this decision.

The board will continue to handle its duties after the end of its term until a new board is formed or the current board is renewed.