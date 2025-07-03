Saud bin Saqr receives top performing High School students in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today the top-performing high school students for the 2024–2025 academic year in the emirate.

The meeting took place at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, in the presence of a number of educational leaders, and the students' families.

H.H. Sheikh Saud congratulated the outstanding students, their parents, and teachers, commending their dedication and perseverance, which led to an honourable academic achievement and successful completion of this critical educational stage.

He also extended his best wishes for their continued success in their academic journey ahead.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud emphasised that education is the cornerstone of comprehensive and sustainable development.

He highlighted the UAE’s unwavering commitment to the education sector, considering it the foundation of societal progress. He noted the country’s exceptional strides in adopting global standards that foster lifelong learning, support innovation and technology, and implement best educational practices.

RAK Ruler also stressed the importance of aligning the national education system with the demands of the present and the future. He affirmed that students’ achievements reflect their strong sense of national responsibility and their commitment to contributing to the UAE’s ongoing renaissance and prosperity.

Praising the determination and ambition of the top-performing students, he reiterated the country's keen support for its youth, encouraging them to pursue higher education and achieve greater academic and professional accomplishments. This support, he noted, serves as a powerful incentive for excellence.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also acknowledged the vital role played by educators and school administrators in nurturing students through supportive learning environments that promote creativity and distinction, contributing significantly to their outstanding results.

In return, the top graduates expressed their deep appreciation for the opportunity to meet H.H. Sheikh Saud. They described the meeting as a powerful motivator to continue their path of hard work and ambition, reflecting the RAK Ruler's dedication to supporting and empowering the nation's youth.