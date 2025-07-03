Etihad Airways celebrates first flight to Atlanta

ABU DHABI, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has touched down in Atlanta for the first time, expanding its U.S. footprint and connecting the cultural and commercial heart of the U.S. Southeast with Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The launch marks another milestone in Etihad’s North American expansion.

Etihad’s first flight from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport touched down on 2 July, making Atlanta the fifth U.S. gateway in Etihad’s global network, joining New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Boston.

Guests travelling from Abu Dhabi benefit from the convenience of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility at Zayed International Airport – the only one of its kind in the region. This allows passengers to clear U.S. immigration and customs before departure, arriving in the United States as domestic travellers and saving valuable time on arrival.

The newly launched route meets the growing appetite for travel between the UAE and the US, catering to business travellers, vacationers, and those visiting friends and family.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “Atlanta is a dynamic city with deep cultural, economic and aviation significance. This new service enhances access to the southeastern United States while offering seamless connections across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Asia.

“With U.S. Preclearance at Zayed International Airport, guests can enjoy the convenience of arriving in Atlanta as domestic travellers. We’re delighted to bring our award-winning experience to guests travelling to and from Atlanta.