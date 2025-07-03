Emirates Charitable Association in Ras Al Khaimah implements 1,451 humanitarian projects locally, abroad in H1 2025

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Charitable Association in Ras Al Khaimah executed 1,451 charitable projects during the first half of 2025, both within the UAE and internationally.

These efforts encompassed the construction of 139 mosques, drilling of 319 wells, installation of 893 water pumps, building of 21 classrooms, construction of seven orphanages, development of four integrated community complexes, establishment of three medical clinics, construction of five homes for underprivileged families, and completion of 60 mosque annexes.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Association launched one of its most impactful humanitarian campaigns. The campaign provided

73,327 Iftar meals for fasting individuals in and outside the UAE,

the distribution of 1,500 Ramadan food baskets to needy families,

and 4,832 Zakat Al-Fitr contributions using a discreet and efficient distribution system that preserved the dignity of beneficiaries and ensured aid reached those most in need.

In the Eid Al-Adha campaign, the Association carried out 1,044 sacrificial animals abroad and sponsored 135 proxy Hajj pilgrimages (Hajj Badal). These initiatives brought joy and relief to thousands of families and upheld the spiritual traditions of the season.

The Association also provided sponsorships for 487 orphans, 16 students, four needy families, seven people of determination, two elderly individuals, and one Holy Quran teacher.

Additionally, 1,686 orphans benefited from seasonal programmes such as Eid clothing, Ramadan Ration, home appliances, and tuition assistance. Overall, 11,299 families received direct aid in various forms.

Abdullah Saeed Al Tunaiji, Secretary-General of the Association, said,

"Charitable work is an investment in the future. Every mosque built, every orphan sponsored, and every fasting person fed lays the foundation for a stronger, more compassionate, and united society."