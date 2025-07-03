GCC condemns continued Israeli aggression against Palestinians: Kuwait's Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva

GENEVA, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemned on Thursday the continued Israeli aggression, forced displacement policies, and attempts to change the demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem.

This came in a speech delivered by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva and Chairman of the Council of Ambassadors of the GCC, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain, in the dialogue on the report of the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

The Ambassador expressed the GCC countries' appreciation for the efforts made by the UN Special Rapporteur within the framework of her mandate, expressing deep concern over the contents of her report, which highlight the seriousness of the ongoing violations against the Palestinian people.

Ambassador Al-Hain reiterated the GCC's firm position on the Palestinian issue and the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation of all occupied Palestinian and Arab territories and enabling the brotherly Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination, as well as establishing their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.