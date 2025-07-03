Sharjah, Dublin share expertise in elderly education

SHARJAH, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance international collaboration and exchange best global practices, the Social Education Department at the Sharjah Social Services Department organised a virtual meeting through the “Al-Ilm Noor” programme for elderly education.

The session brought together representatives from Sharjah and a delegation from Ireland to learn from Dublin’s pioneering approach to empowering and supporting the elderly, especially in areas such as digital literacy, continuing education, and comprehensive elderly care.

The Irish delegation, representing Dublin Learning City under UNESCO’s umbrella, presented Ireland’s advanced experience through a comprehensive national strategy aimed at enhancing the digital and cognitive skills of older adults, particularly those over the age of 60.

Naama Al Zarouni, Director of the Social Education Department, said that adopting similar initiatives would reinforce Sharjah’s status as a learning society and support the elderly in remaining confident and independent amid rapid digital change.

She added, “We aim to develop high-quality educational services tailored to the needs of the elderly, opening new opportunities for lifelong learning by incorporating digital skills and expanding the concept of literacy to include both technological and life skills.”