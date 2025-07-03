SCC discusses cooperation with Russian, Indian delegations

SHARJAH, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), received two delegations from Russia and India at the council’s headquarters, in the presence of several council members.

The meetings were part of the council’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation, expand areas of knowledge and economic coordination, and promote the exchange of global expertise.

In the first meeting, Dr Al Nuaimi welcomed Dr Hossam Azzam, Education Ambassador at the Academy of Financial Sciences under the Government of the Russian Federation and Head of the “Majdalina” group for international relations, as well as Anya Goryacheva, Coordinator of Russian–Emirati Economic Relations.

During the meeting, Dr Al Nuaimi was briefed on the Academy’s work and its efforts to strengthen academic ties with educational institutions in Sharjah, foremost among them the University of Sharjah.

The Russian delegation expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to Dr Al Nuaimi for his continuous efforts to foster channels of cooperation and communication between Sharjah and Moscow. These efforts contribute to consolidating academic and economic partnerships between both sides.

Dr Hossam Azzam extended a formal invitation to Dr Al Nuaimi to visit Moscow as a guest of honour at the International Financial Forum, organised by the Financial University, to benefit from his broad experience in governance and strategic foresight.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the importance of building sustainable educational and knowledge-based relationships between academic institutions in the UAE and their counterparts in Russia, in a way that serves the ambitions of students and researchers and strengthens Sharjah’s knowledge role globally.

Meanwhile, Dr Al Nuaimi also received Dr Gulrez Sheikh, an expert in Indian strategic affairs who is currently visiting the UAE.

The meeting addressed several issues related to the strategic relations between the UAE and India, and the role of cultural and intellectual understanding in supporting regional stability and development.

Dr Al Nuaimi stressed during both meetings the importance of such encounters in reinforcing international relations and promoting cultural and knowledge-based communication.

He pointed out that the SCC is keen to open avenues of cooperation with various regional and international institutions. This commitment stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish Sharjah as a centre for cultural and intellectual enlightenment on a global level.