Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Al Kharous Pasture in Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the establishment of Al Kharous Pasture in the city of Al Dhaid, to serve livestock breeders from officially registered farms in the region with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, and that the pasture should include all the distinguished services available in other pastures in the emirate.

