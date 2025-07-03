UAE reaffirms climate commitment, support to multilateral work at 62nd Session of Subsidiary Bodies of UNFCCC

BONN, GERMANY, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates successfully concluded its participation at the 62nd Session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB62) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was held in Bonn, Germany.

The UAE delegation was led by Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, who reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building on the outcomes of COP28 and supporting continued progress ahead of COP30, which will be held in Belém, Brazil.

Throughout SB62, the UAE actively engaged in all negotiation paths, including climate finance, the Global Goal on Adaptation, the Just Transition Work Programme, and transparency arrangements under the Paris Agreement.

The delegation also participated in more than 25 side events and panel discussions, highlighting the UAE’s strategies and initiatives in areas such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, and innovative climate finance solutions. The delegation further showcased the UAE’s efforts to strengthen climate innovation, enhance international cooperation, and elevate the role of youth in climate policy.

Balalaa emphasised that the UAE remains committed to supporting the multilateral process and building consensus to deliver practical solutions for climate resilience and sustainable development. His Excellency stressed the critical importance of carrying forward the spirit of inclusivity achieved at COP28. This was reflected in the UAE’s constructive engagement in discussions and negotiations and its efforts to help bridge the gap between diverse perspectives.

During the session, the UAE’s Ministry of Culture organised a cultural event under the Adaptation agenda, showcasing the role of heritage and traditional knowledge in building climate resilience, further underscoring the UAE’s comprehensive approach to sustainable development.

Looking ahead, the UAE will continue its role within the COP Troika alongside Azerbaijan and Brazil, aiming to ensure that COP30 delivers ambitious, equitable, and tangible outcomes, particularly on adaptation indicators and just transition frameworks, in line with the UAE to Belém Roadmap and the UAE Just Transition Work Programme.

Furthermore, the country will strengthen preparations to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in partnership with Senegal, reflecting its unwavering commitment to climate resilience and water security.

In this regard, Balalaa said, “SB62 represents an important platform to maintain momentum and support convergence on key priorities. We remain committed to working closely with partners to translate ambition into tangible action through inclusive multilateral engagement and shared responsibility.”

The UAE continues its diplomatic and pragmatic efforts to enhance global climate action, support international cooperation, and protect the most vulnerable communities from the impact of climate change worldwide.