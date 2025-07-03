Julphar provides 12 tonnes of medicines to Gaza hospitals as Part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), has delivered a medical aid shipment to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

The initiative is part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian campaign ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” and reflects the country's continued support for the Palestinian people.

This medical contribution comes amid a severe collapse in Gaza’s healthcare system, where hospitals face critical shortages of medicines and essential supplies due to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

The aid shipment includes 12 tonnes of essential medicines, carefully selected to address urgent medical needs across Gaza's hospitals.

The shipment contains medications for gastrointestinal disorders, broad-spectrum antibiotics for bacterial and fungal infections, including skin conditions, pain relievers and fever reducers, in various forms such as tablets, drops, and injectables, antihistamines for treating seasonal and dermatological allergies, and topical ointments for treating burns, wounds, and promoting skin regeneration.

This initiative underscores the UAE’s sustained commitment to supporting the healthcare sector in Gaza through partnerships with humanitarian and international organisations. It follows recent UAE contributions to the World Health Organisation aimed at strengthening emergency medical response capacity.

Through such efforts, the UAE reaffirms its principled stance in standing by the Palestinian people and continuing its long-standing humanitarian mission to aid vulnerable populations around the world.