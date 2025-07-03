For first time outside United States, Abu Dhabi approves, accelerates access to innovative treatment for IBD

ABU DHABI, 3rd July 2025 (WAM) -- On the side-lines of Abu Dhabi’s participation at BIO International Convention in Boston, USA, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, have successfully enabled expedited access to Tremfya®, a next-generation biologic medication for patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

This strategic partnership marks the first availability of the treatment outside the United States, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a pioneering destination for healthcare innovation and advanced, patient-focused care.

Following the recent U.S. FDA approval for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease and European Commissions’ approval for Crohn’s disease, the DoH led efforts to accelerate local access through this three-way partnership. Under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), SSMC’s specialised IBD Centre will now administer Tremfya® to patients—offering a new standard of care for those living with chronic IBD conditions.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the DoH, said, “This collaboration exemplifies Abu Dhabi's commitment to pioneering healthcare advancements that transform patient care. By being the first outside the United States to offer Tremfya® for both Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, we are reinforcing our dedication to strategic partnerships and innovative treatments that address chronic diseases. Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as a leader in health innovation by enhancing patient outcomes and bringing novel treatment solutions to the region.”

Commenting on this milestone, Dr. Mohammed Nabil Quraishi, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Director of the IBD Service at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said, "At SSMC, our goal is to be at the forefront of medical innovation, but the real success story is the immediate impact this has on our patients. Being the first in the country to administer this novel therapy was a vital first step, but to have already started treatment for 15 patients in under two months of its launch demonstrates the tangible, widespread benefit we can deliver. This rapid adoption and scale is a direct result of our high-volume tertiary care service, allowing our expert team to translate groundbreaking medical science into clinical practice without delay. We are not just treating IBD; we are defining a new, higher standard of care for the region."

Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Gulf, said: “We are honoured to collaborate with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and SSMC to facilitate fast access to innovative solution for IBD patients in the Emirate. This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding innovative solutions that can make a meaningful difference in IBD patients’ lives.”

The first patient in Abu Dhabi to receive Tremfya experienced notable improvement, with symptoms significantly declining despite longstanding treatment-resistant Crohn's disease. Although Tremfya's real world use for Crohn's is recent, clinical trial results demonstrate that it enhances patient outcomes and supports long-term treatment goals.

Tremfya® is a biologic therapy that targets key inflammatory pathways involved in IBD, offering patients with a novel treatment option that is both precise and highly effective.

The treatment is designed to help patients achieve clinical remission and reduce disease symptoms. . It is the first and only fully human selective interleukin (IL)-23 inhibitor with a dual inhibition mechanism targeting both IL-23 and CD64. It is now approved for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease as the first IL-23 inhibitor offering both subcutaneous (SC) and intravenous (IV) induction options for the treatment of these diseases.

IBD, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, is a chronic inflammatory condition causing symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, and weight loss. Its incidence is rising in the region. The age-standardised incidence rate (ASIR) of IBD in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region increased from 2.9 per 100,000 in 1990 to 3.7 per 100,000 by 2019, representing an increase of approximately 30% over three decades.

SSMC IBD Centre distinguishes itself by its multidisciplinary team of internationally trained experts, encompassing specialists from gastroenterology, surgery, nutrition, nursing, psychology, and pharmacy – a comprehensive approach unique to few centres across the UAE.

The collaborative team utilises state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced diagnostic tools and a dedicated infusion suite. The integrated approach contributes to excellent clinical outcomes, with the majority of the patients achieving and maintaining rapid disease control.

Additionally, SSMC IBD Centre, provides access to the latest treatments through active research programmes and clinical trials, and offer extensive patient education and support services, including a dedicated helpline and mental wellness support

