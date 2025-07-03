Oman hosts virtual preparatory meeting for 7th Session of UN Environment Assembly

MUSCAT, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Environment Authority, hosted a joint virtual preparatory meeting in preparation for the 7th session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from 8-12 December 2025.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdullah Ali Al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority and Head of the session.

The meeting discussed the latest developments regarding the draft ministerial declaration for UNEA-7, which aims to advance sustainable solutions to global environmental challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

Participants also reviewed a draft guide for the mechanism of submitting proposed resolutions by member states, presented by the UNEA-7 Secretariat, along with guidelines for draft resolutions.

The meeting examined a concept note on organising a dedicated day for multilateral environmental agreements to enhance their role and improve coordination among relevant stakeholders.

Additionally, the session addressed organisational arrangements and proposed topics for leadership and stakeholder dialogues during the assembly, aimed at fostering dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The draft communication strategy for the session was also reviewed, which seeks to highlight the assembly’s themes and raise awareness of environmental issues.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a virtual dialogue session was held with representatives of major groups and stakeholders to gather their input on ongoing preparations, ensuring inclusive and representative decisions that reflect civil society perspectives.

This meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening international cooperation to address environmental challenges and ensuring the success of UNEA-7.

The session was attended by several ministers, ambassadors, members of the assembly’s Bureau, the Bureau of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to the UN Environment Programme, and Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the Programme.