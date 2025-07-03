SEWA completes maintenance at Al Rahmaniya pressure reduction station

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – In line with its ongoing commitment to enhance the safety and efficiency of Sharjah’s natural gas network, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has conducted extensive maintenance works at the pressure reduction station located in the Al Rahmaniya area.

This station is one of the key facilities within the emirate’s gas network. The maintenance aimed to increase the operational reliability of the station from 50% to 100% by servicing and reactivating the station’s backup unit, thereby ensuring uninterrupted supply of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial areas while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.

Engineer Ibrahim Al Balghouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, explained that the maintenance tasks involved thorough inspection and servicing of the operational systems and equipment, testing the control and pressure systems, and verifying the integrity of the connecting pipelines and safety valves. Additionally, several approved preventive measures were implemented to ensure the station operates at its best performance.

He further clarified that the Al Rahmaniya pressure reduction station is a strategic facility responsible for regulating and controlling the pressure of natural gas before it is distributed to various parts of the emirate. This makes periodic maintenance crucial to guarantee the efficient and stable functioning of the entire gas network.

Al Balghouni added that SEWA’s technical teams continue to carry out regular and preventive maintenance across all gas stations, in full alignment with the authority’s vision of providing reliable services that meet the growing needs of Sharjah’s residents at all times.