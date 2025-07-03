UAE participates in 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Spain

SEVILLE, Spain, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, participated in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), which was held in Seville, Spain, from 30 June to 3 July 2025. The conference was held under the auspices of Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

During the event, Reem Al Hashimy underscored the urgency of strengthening partnerships and investing in long-term solutions that bridge humanitarian, development, and peace agendas. She emphasised the UAE’s belief that today’s challenges demand not just stronger multilateralism — but a reinvention of it: one that is agile, inclusive, and driven by innovation, technology, and meaningful private sector collaboration. In an era of accelerating complexity, this approach is central to delivering real-world impact.

Al Hashimy underlined the UAE’s unwavering commitment to support vulnerable and crisis-affected regions – particularly low-income countries – and highlighted the UAE’s pioneering role in renewable energy financing, food and water security, and health systems.

Furthermore, she emphasised that the UAE’s development assistance has reached more than 100 countries, with a significant proportion dedicated to key sectors aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Moreover, in line with its steadfast commitment to global environmental governance, the UAE will co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, alongside the Republic of Senegal, as part of its active engagement on issues of environmental resilience and governance. This conference aims to provide a platform for the international community to focus on accelerating the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6 and building on COP28’s water legacy and the UAE President’s launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

The UAE expressed its support for the adoption of the Seville Declaration that focuses on inclusivity, resilience, and sustainable investment. The UAE remains among the top donors of Official Development Assistance (ODA) as a percentage of Gross National Income (GNI), maintaining an average of 0.7% since the adoption of the SDGs in 2015.

The UAE concluded by affirming its determination to forge forward-looking partnerships that deliver tangible outcomes, stating, “The question is not only where we are headed – but how we get there. Our path must be efficient, future-focused, and rooted in the needs of the communities we serve.”