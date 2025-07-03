RTA launches Ajyal Summer Internship Programme

DUBAI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces the commencement of the 2025 edition of Ajyal Summer Internship Programme, which will run from 7 July to 4 August 2025. The programme aims to provide summer training opportunities for 40 Emirati students—both male and female—currently enrolled in secondary schools or universities. Participants will gain experience across RTA’s sectors and agencies.

The programme supports RTA’s drive to nurture national talent across engineering, technology, and administrative fields through field-based training. It allows participants to engage directly with key infrastructure projects in the emirate, gaining practical skills that boost their readiess for the job market. Additionally, it provides secondary school students with early exposure to a professional work environment, helping them develop essential career competencies at an early age.

Ajyal combines theoretical and practical training and includes both in-person and remote workshops, delivered in cooperation with leading international academic platforms. These sessions focus on developing creativity, communication, challenge management, digital transformation, environmental and financial sustainability, and artificial intelligence in the workplace.

The field training includes specialised visits to strategic sites such as the train depot, where participants will learn about operations and maintenance processes, and the Smart Number Plate Factory.

They will also visit RTA’s Research and Innovation Centre at the University of Birmingham, Dubai, where students will attend workshops on intellectual property and 3D printing. The programme also includes visits to the Museum of the Future as a source of inspiration in innovation, and to the uSky company at the University City, Sharjah, to learn about suspended transport systems. Additionally, participants will take part in a field tour at RTA’s marine transport projects.

Ajyal is one of the annual training programmes that RTA is keen to develop and deliver in line with leading national practices. It contributes to achieving the strategic objectives of the Human Resources Strategy 2025–2030, which seeks to enhance the readiness of the human capital for future demands and strengthen capabilities in recruitment, training, and talent development. At the end of the programme, participants will receive a financial reward and a Summer Internship Certificate issued by the Roads and Transport Authority.