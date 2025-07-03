Sharjah's Summer Scout Camp: Nurturing young leaders

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – The 2025 Summer Recreational Scout Camp kicked off at the Sharjah Scout Commission headquarters, with a large turnout and interaction from Cubs and Brownies aged 7 to 12.

This annual camp is organised under the direct supervision of Nasser Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Commission's Board of Directors and International Commissioner, and with the follow-up of Major General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, General Supervisor of Activities.

The initiative falls within the Commission's vision to invest the summer vacation in developing the skills of young people and refining their personalities within a safe and educational environment.

This year's summer programme is distinguished by its diverse offerings and integrated objectives. It combines scouting, sports, arts, and educational activities, spread over four daily periods, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The programme follows a structured schedule that ensures gradual progression, diversity, and interaction. Activities include football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and various recreational games, in addition to specialised scouting workshops and art workshops in arts education and handicrafts.

The camp also includes educational workshops on the environment, cars, and astronomy, all of which are supervised by a group of educational scouting leaders and specialised trainers in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

The programme has been carefully designed to suit the characteristics of the target age group, reinforcing the values of cooperation, discipline, and responsibility through group and interactive activities. It also provides participants with opportunities to discover their artistic and athletic talents and develop their life skills.

The Commission is keen to evaluate the daily performance of participants and leaders through carefully considered plans and meticulous field monitoring, contributing to the achievement of the camp's educational and pedagogical objectives.

Major General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi stressed that the Scout Summer Camp embodies the Commission's vision of providing an ideal environment that supports children's development in all aspects. He pointed out that the programme aims to consolidate authentic scouting principles and provide participants with leadership and organisational skills and positive values that contribute to building their future personalities.