Dubai Silicon Oasis to host Middle East edition of Cyprus-born 'Doers Summit'

DUBAI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Silicon Oasis, a specialised economic zone for knowledge and innovation, and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), signed an agreement with The Doers Company to host the first Middle East edition of its Doers Summit — formerly Reflect Festival, one of Europe’s leading startup and tech events.

Held annually in Athens, Limassol, the ‘Doers Summit’ attracts thousands of attendees and stands as one of the largest platforms in Europe, connecting innovative startups, venture capital funds, investors, and enterprises from Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The Dubai edition aims to connect over 3,000 participants including hundreds of startups with venture capital funds and ecosystem leaders from across the region, catalysing cross-boarder collaboration and access to capital.

The signing was witnessed by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, and Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation & Technology at the Government of the Republic of Cyprus. The agreement was signed by Badr Buhannad, Deputy Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, Stylianos Lambrou, co-founder of The Doers Company and Doers Summit, and Dušan Duffek, co-founder of The Doers Company & Managing Partner at Zero One Hundred venture capital fund at DIEZ headquarters.

Commenting on this partnership, Badr Buhannad, said: “Dubai Silicon Oasis was envisioned as a smart and future-ready urban hub designed to foster innovation, talent, and entrepreneurship. Hosting this renowned Summit in collaboration with The Doers Company at DSO reinforces our commitment to enabling knowledge-based industries and aligns with the objectives of Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 to position Dubai among the top global cities for economic and digital leadership.”

He added: “The ‘Doers Summit’ supports our mandate to attract future-focused ventures and build a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. By connecting European and Middle Eastern innovators, we are accelerating cross-border collaboration and driving progress towards the UAE’s national goals of economic diversification, digital economy growth, and global competitiveness.”

Since its inception in 2018, the ‘Doers Summit’ (formerly Reflect Festival) has facilitated hundreds of partnerships between founders, investors, and corporations from three continents. “Limassol has always been a symbolic location bridging Europe, Africa, and the Middle East,” said Stylianos Lambrou. “In recent years, we’ve seen growing momentum from the Middle East — more venture capital funds, more founders, and stronger support for innovation. Launching in Dubai was the natural next step.”

Unlike traditional expos, the ‘Doers Summit’ delivers an experience-led format designed to build meaningful, long-term business connections. The event intentionally brings together founders, investors, creatives, corporates, and policymakers in a dynamic and culturally rich environment. With a storytelling-driven agenda, curated matchmaking, and a highly selected audience, the Summit prioritizes venture building, knowledge exchange, and cross-border collaboration.

The 2025 edition in Cyprus drew a record-breaking 10,000 attendees and over 250 speakers across five stages, highlighting its rapid growth and impact. “We’re excited to bring this momentum to Dubai,” said Dušan Duffek. “After eight years of building a vibrant ecosystem across Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe, we’re launching the Dubai edition with strong foundations. Even in its first year, it will deliver the scale, quality, and connectivity needed to unite two of the world’s most innovative regions.”

The Dubai edition will also feature dedicated zones for informal networking, side events, and curated programming. Purpose-built lounges and community areas will foster interaction in smaller groups, encouraging collaboration in a relaxed and high-impact setting.