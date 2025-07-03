ADCCI launches Public Relations, Digital Marketing Working Group to boost sector growth, development

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has launched the Public Relations and Digital Marketing Working Group, aimed at enhancing the performance of the PR and digital marketing sector in Abu Dhabi and enabling its continued growth and expansion. The Group’s objective is to identify opportunities and challenges, offer actionable recommendations, and prioritise key solutions that will accelerate progress through effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.

This initiative reflects ADCCI’s commitment to empowering the PR and digital marketing industry and strengthening its vital role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic growth and diversification.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, said:“The launch of the Public Relations and Digital Marketing Working Group acknowledges the pivotal role played by the communications and marketing sector in the UAE, and underlines Abu Dhabi’s dedication to nurturing and advancing this important industry. By bringing together experts and industry leaders, we are fostering collaboration that drives innovation and raises standards.”

This initiative is part of ADCCI’s broader strategy to promote dynamic business development and foster stronger public-private partnerships across Abu Dhabi. Since January 2023, ADCCI has played a vital role in establishing sector-focused working groups, creating platforms for meaningful dialogue between government entities and the private sector.

The working groups provide an essential forum for consultation and advocacy, ensuring that private sector input is incorporated into regulatory discussions and policy-making. Their remit includes identifying key challenges and opportunities in the PR and digital marketing sector, proposing practical solutions to relevant authorities, and reviewing legislation to enhance sector efficiency and competitiveness.

The Public Relations and Digital Marketing Working Group includes a distinguished group of industry leaders.



