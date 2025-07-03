Al Rawda Camel Racetrack hosts inaugural Al Ain Camel Racing Festival tomorrow

AL AIN, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, the Presidential Camels and Camel Racing Affairs Centre will organise tomorrow, Friday, 4th July, the inaugural Al Ain Camel Racing Festival at Al Rawda Camel Racetrack in Al Ain.

To be held under the supervision of the Camel Racing Federation, the event promotes camel racing as a sport deeply rooted in the UAE’s cultural heritage.

The festival will feature three preliminary rounds to be held during July, August, and September of this year, and a total of 605 races, including competitions dedicated to trophy awards across various age categories. A final round of challenges is set to take place in early October 2025. Substantial prizes will be awarded to riders and participants throughout the event.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, expressed his pride in the launch of the first edition of the festival, praising the wise leadership's support for this authentic national heritage and the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He stressed that the festival represents a strategic step in the development of camel racing in the country, and enhances the participation of owners, especially young people, in this vital heritage sector, ensuring the sustainability of the Emirati heritage and its transmission to future generations.

The event reinforces Emirati identity and highlights the nation’s enduring commitment to its cultural roots and heritage.

