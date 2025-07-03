Four people stabbed near shopping mall in Finland

STOCKHOLM, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) - Four people were injured in a stabbing attack near a shopping mall in the Finnish city of Tampere on Thursday and one person was arrested, but there were no indications of a terrorist or racist motive in the incident, police said.

A suspect was arrested and there was no longer a threat to the public in the southern city of Tampere, Finland's third-largest city, which is 180 kilometres northwest of the capital Helsinki, police said.

A police statement said the situation was under control and there was no further threat to the public.