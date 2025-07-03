SDHR, SPEA discuss 'Proudly a Teacher' Programme

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – A coordination meeting was held at the headquarters of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) to discuss the "Proudly a Teacher" programme.

The meeting was chaired by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the SDHR, alongside Dr Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA). The meeting was attended by a number of directors and officials from both entities.

The meeting was held within the framework of joint government cooperation to develop high-quality educational initiatives. It addressed several key areas related to the "Proudly a Teacher" programme, reviewed organisational aspects, and discussed a number of observations and issues that would support efficient implementation and help achieve the desired outcomes.

The gathering reflected the importance of institutional collaboration in the success of pioneering initiatives that contribute to the development process. It also underlined the role of the programme in enhancing the status of teachers and motivating them to continue giving.

Additionally, the meeting stressed the importance of coordinating efforts between relevant entities to ensure a positive impact and to improve overall outcomes.