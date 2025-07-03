2nd Heritage Conference launches new publications

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Second Heritage Conference, organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage under the theme “Folk Heritage Through the Eyes of Others”, launched a collection of new publications at the Arabian Heritage Centre in University City, Sharjah.

These releases represent a significant addition to the heritage and knowledge library, aiming to shed light on the image of Arab heritage in the eyes of travellers and orientalists, while opening new horizons for researchers in the field of travel literature and comparative heritage studies.

Among the publications launched at the conference were “Cursetjee’s Journey to the Gulf” and “Heritage Cities in the Arab World”, both authored by Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam. Other titles included “UAE Heritage in Travel Literature” by Dr Mani Bounama, “Antar” by Alphonse de Lamartine, translated by Dr Shaker Nouri, “Countries of the Arab World in the Paintings of Orientalists” by Dr Rabee Ahmed Sayyed, and “Lights of the East Shine in the Mirror of the West” by Dr Osama Ladhqani.

Attendees engaged in discussions with the authors about their research experiences and the questions raised by the books regarding Arab heritage through the lens of others, in an interactive atmosphere reflecting the vibrancy of the cultural scene.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, stated that the signing of the new publications is an extension of the Institute’s ongoing efforts to document folk culture and reinforce its presence in academic and intellectual circles.

He explained that these books represent the culmination of advanced research efforts, prepared by a distinguished group of authors specialising in travel literature, orientalism, and heritage studies. These works contribute to deepening mutual understanding between nations, offering multiple perspectives on heritage and reflecting the diversity of interpretations of Arab culture as seen by others. Presented in a scientific and methodical format, the publications open new avenues for readers to understand the self and the place of their heritage within diverse cultural contexts.