MOCCAE collaborates with Tadweer Group to launch pilot project for managing targeted product waste

DUBAI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tadweer Group to implement a pilot project for managing targeted product waste under the UAE’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiative. The EPR is one of the key initiatives within the UAE Integrated Waste Management Agenda 2023–2026.

The signing took place during an event in Dubai, attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group. Several senior officials from both entities were also present.

The MoU forms part of the UAE’s broader efforts to advance environmental sustainability, strengthen integrated waste management, address pressing environmental challenges, and support the transition towards a circular economy and sustainable economic growth.

MOCCAE and Tadweer Group are collaborating on a pilot project to manage targeted product waste, specifically electrical and electronic equipment, batteries, and packaging. This project will be temporarily implemented and operated as a pilot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with Tadweer Group as the Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO).

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak highlighted the UAE’s partnership-driven approach to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This approach is reflected in the implementation of strategic initiatives designed to deliver sustainable environmental solutions, particularly in waste management. It ensures the safe, long-term disposal of waste and protects the right of future generations to live in a clean, pollution-free environment.

Dr. Al Dahak added “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Tadweer Group to support our goals for integrated management and safe disposal of waste, while also ensuring waste is reused optimally within the UAE’s advanced circular economy framework. The EPR initiative constitutes a key pillar of this framework, engaging all stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers, in the waste management process in line with international best practices."

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, said: “Tadweer Group is proud to work closely with the Ministry on this important initiative. This will play a key role in the waste journey, by holding manufacturers accountable for their role in waste creation. By piloting an EPR model, we are laying the foundation for a more accountable and resource-efficient waste management system. In addition, we will explore invaluable learnings that will inform future strategies focused on EPR, ensuring a seamless transition to a model that benefits the environment, businesses, and our community.”

The MoU includes measures to boost regulatory readiness by improving understanding of the requirements for implementing EPR monitoring, its key influencing factors, and documenting the lessons learned and challenges encountered during the pilot phase.

Additionally, the MoU supports the objectives of the circular economy by promoting private sector participation and investment in sustainable waste management, developing a roadmap for policy development and implementation mechanisms, and assessing the effectiveness of the EPR initiative.

The MoU stipulates that both parties will jointly manage and operate the project on a pilot basis in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The pilot will be conducted in coordination with the producers of the targeted products and the signatories of the EPR Pilot Project Pledge. The parties will also lead efforts to raise public awareness and promote community engagement to ensure active participation in the pilot project.

The roles and responsibilities of producers and suppliers are identified in Cabinet Resolution No.39 of 2021 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Law No.12 of 2018 concerning integrated waste management.

At the event, 26 companies spanning diverse sectors – including retail, production, and waste management services – formally signed the EPR Pledge, marking a significant milestone for the pilot EPR project. This powerfully demonstrates the UAE private sector's deep commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible waste management.