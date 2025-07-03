31st Hasad Volunteer Camp kicks off

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – The 31st edition of the Hasad Volunteer Camp has officially commenced. Organised by the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, affiliated with the Sharjah Social Services Department, the camp is being held under the theme “We Volunteer for Sharjah.”

Running from 30 June to 24 July, the camp aims to encourage school students aged 6 to 12 years to take part in volunteer activities and make the most of their summer holidays in a way that benefits them both socially and personally.

The camp includes a variety of volunteer programmes covering different fields and activities that help instil moral values in children, refine their skills, and foster a love for volunteering. These activities are carried out in cooperation with government entities, which strengthens the spirit of cooperation and belonging.

On this occasion, Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department, affirmed that the camp is one of the most beloved events among children, as it provides them with the opportunity to learn new skills, build self-confidence, and enjoy a joyful and fun-filled experience throughout their participation.

Al Hammadi explained that Hasad Camp is organised three times a year during school holidays and is considered one of the leading volunteer programmes that reinforce national loyalty, belonging, and values of cooperation in children. She emphasised that the camp is rich with daily activities that encourage active involvement in volunteer work, helping to raise a conscious and responsible generation.