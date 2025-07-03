EU, China hold 13th Strategic Dialogue

BRUSSELS, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – The European Union and China held the 13th Strategic Dialogue in Brussels, co-chaired by High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Laying the groundwork for a leaders’ summit in July, they discussed bilateral issues as well as the broader geopolitical situation. The HR/VP reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to engage constructively with China to address global challenges.

Regarding trade, the HR/VP emphasised the importance to find concrete solutions to rebalance the economic relationship, level the playing field and improve reciprocity in market access.

On Ukraine, the HR/VP called on China to back a full and unconditional ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine grounded in full respect for the United Nations Charter.

They discussed the Middle East and welcomed the de-escalation between Israel and Iran. The HR/VP said she had urged Iran to immediately restart negotiations on its nuclear programme and that Europe stands ready to facilitate talks. They agreed on the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. The HR/VP reiterated the important role of the International Atomic Energy Agency in monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities.

She also underscored the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and for full, unimpeded humanitarian access to those in need.

On Taiwan, the HR/VP reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to its One China policy, while expressing opposition to any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo, including by force or coercion.