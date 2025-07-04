Korea logs current account surplus for 25th month in May

SEOUL, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea logged a current account surplus for the 25th consecutive month in May despite falling exports, central bank data showed Friday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$10.14 billion in May, widening from the previous month's $5.7 billion surplus, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.

During the first five months of this year, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $35.11 billion, compared with $27.06 billion recorded during the same period last year.