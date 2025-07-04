Korea ranks 2nd in global shipbuilding orders in June

SEOUL, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea ranked second in new global shipbuilding orders in June, industry data showed Friday.

Korean shipyards clinched orders totalling 1.05 million compensated gross tonnes (CGTs) for eight ships, accounting for 41 percent of the global total at 2.56 million CGTs last month, according to London-based Clarkson Research Services.

China ranked first, taking up 53 percent of the global total.

In terms of order backlog, China ranked first with 96.82 million CGTs, or 59 percent of the global total of 163.37 million CGTs as of the end of June, with Korea trailing in second with 35.42 million CGTs, accounting for 22 percent of the total.

Clarkson's Newbuilding Price Index, a barometer of price changes in newly built ships, came to 187.11 last month, up 0.42 point from a year ago.