Over 1,000 firefighters battle wildfires in eastern Germany

BERLIN, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- More than 1,000 firefighters are battling large wildfires in eastern Germany, with conditions exacerbated by heat, drought, and strong winds.

According to German Press Agency (dpa), the most critical situation remains in the Gohrischheide area, on the border between Saxony and Brandenburg, where the fire remains out of control and the situation continues to fluctuate due to shifting winds near a former military training ground.

According to local authorities, it is difficult to determine the precise size of the affected area. Initial estimates on Thursday cited around 200 hectares, but by evening, firefighters on the ground reported up to 1,000 hectares were impacted.