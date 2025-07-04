ECSSR, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launch first regional edition of 'Hili Forum' in Brazil

ABU DHABI, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) --The Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) have announced the inaugural edition of the regional Hili Dialogues, serving as the international platform for the annual Abu Dhabi-based Hili Forum.

As the first regional edition of the Forum, the “Hili-Latin America Dialogue” is set to take place on 8th July 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, under the theme, “UAE-Latin America Ties: Promising Pathways,” with official media partnership through the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The flagship dialogue will bring together a distinguished group of policymakers, academics, diplomats, and industry experts from Latin America and the UAE for a full day of high-level discussion and knowledge exchange.

The dialogue aims to foster deeper mutual understanding and explore opportunities for collaboration in key areas such as economic integration, green energy, technological innovation, food security, and South–South connectivity.

This landmark event reflects the ECSSR and AGDA’s shared vision to forge impactful international strategic partnerships that foster scientific collaboration with leading intellectual and academic institutions. This aligns with the UAE’s broader commitment to promoting international cooperation and building bridges that serve mutual interests.

The upcoming regional Hili Dialogue in Latin America marks the launch of a wider series of regional dialogues set to take place across various parts of the world.

Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director-General of the ECSSR, said, “The Hili–Latin America Dialogue marks the beginning of a series of constructive exchanges between senior officials and thought leaders across continents. These dialogues aim to identify shared interests that can unlock new opportunities—especially in the economic and technological realms. This inaugural edition serves as a platform to explore broader avenues for collaboration between the UAE and Latin American nations.”

Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, stated, “The Hili–Latin America Dialogue reflects our shared commitment to building strategic bridges between the UAE and Latin America. As the global landscape continues to shift, partnerships grounded in mutual respect, knowledge exchange, and practical collaboration are more important than ever.

"We are proud to be part of this pioneering event, which not only strengthens diplomatic and economic ties, but also invests in a future shaped by shared opportunity, sustainability, and innovation,” he added.

“At Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), we believe that fostering open dialogue among nations is essential to navigating today’s complex global challenges,” said Professor Marlos Lima, FGV’s Director for International Affairs. “It is a privilege to host this landmark initiative in Brazil."

He added that the Hili–Latin America Dialogue not only reflects a growing convergence between the UAE and Latin America, but also reinforces the importance of research, education, and policy exchange as pillars of international cooperation.

The dialogue is expected to draw around 200 participants from 10 countries, along with more than 25 speakers. It will feature in-depth discussions on a range of strategic themes, including economic integration and trade partnerships, through the exploration of opportunities in logistics, food security, and renewable energy.

The agenda will also spotlight green transition and sustainable investment, with a particular emphasis on public–private sector partnership.