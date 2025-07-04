UAEU students explore educational innovations in Hong Kong

AL AIN, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Students from the College of Education of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) have concluded their participation in the Summer Academic Development Programme, recently hosted by the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK).

Spanning two weeks, the programme aimed to develop students' academic competencies through a series of interactive workshops and lectures focused on educational research methodologies, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies such as the metaverse and 3D printing. These sessions took place in an innovation-driven, multicultural educational environment designed to foster collaboration and forward-thinking.

Prof. Ali Ibrahim, Acting Dean of the College of Education, commented, “This distinguished participation reflects UAEU’s commitment to providing global educational experiences aligned with the latest trends in education and scientific research. Our aim is to prepare students to become leaders in their fields and contribute to shaping a sustainable, knowledge-based future.”

As part of the programme agenda, students attended prestigious international conferences, including the Third International MetaACES Conference and the Ninth CTE-STEM Conference. These events provided valuable opportunities for engagement with global experts and academics in the field of educational technology.

The programme concluded with collective research presentations by UAEU students, showcasing the impact of their academic experience, particularly in developing critical thinking skills and innovative educational solutions.

These presentations were evaluated by EdUHK faculty and received high praise for their scientific quality and applied innovative vision.