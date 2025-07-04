World food prices up slightly in June, FAO says

PARIS, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Global food commodity prices edged higher in June, supported by higher meat, dairy and vegetable oil prices, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in a basket of internationally traded food commodities, averaged 128.0 points in June, down 0.5 percent from May's figure.

In a separate report, the FAO forecast global cereal production of 2.925 billion metric tonnes in 2025, up 0.5 percent from the previous estimate of 2.911 billion.