Firefighters report progress in taming Türkiye wildfires

ANKARA, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Firefighters in Türkiye have contained six of nine wildfires tearing across western Izmir province, officials said on Friday, after the blazes killed two people and forced thousands to evacuate their homes earlier in the week.

Strong winds and faulty power lines have fuelled the flames, officials said.

"With the intense efforts of our forest heroes throughout the night and aerial intervention at first light, the fire in Cesme has been brought under control," Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on X on Friday.

"Our intense efforts by air and land continue to bring the fires in Odemis and Buca under control," he added.

Izmir governor Suleyman Elban said the main challenge was strong and shifting winds. "It constantly changes direction," he told reporters.

Elban said nine planes, 22 helicopters and 1,100 vehicles were battling the fires across the region.