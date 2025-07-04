RAKEZ concludes strategic UK roadshow

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th July 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has successfully concluded a week-long roadshow in the UK, strengthening its ties with the British business community and spotlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a strategic base for international expansion.

Led by RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, the delegation engaged in a series of high-level business-to-business meetings with companies in manufacturing, high-tech, luxury goods, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. The engagements highlighted the growing interest in Ras Al Khaimah’s investor-friendly environment, which combines cost-effectiveness with access to world-class infrastructure and regional markets.

The roadshow included RAKEZ’s participation in key business platforms, including the British Chamber of Commerce’s event, ‘Doing Business in the UAE’, held at the University of Manchester. The RAKEZ team also joined the prestigious ‘UK/UAE Stakeholder Reception’ in London, where government leaders and business executives discussed the evolution of the UK-UAE trade and investment relationship.

“RAKEZ is built on the belief that global business success comes from creating the right environment—one that enables agility, scalability, and meaningful connections,” said Jallad. “During this trip, we were able to demonstrate how Ras Al Khaimah offers more than just an alternative—it offers a competitive advantage backed by the comprehensive support from RAKEZ.”

RAKEZ is already home to over 3,200 British investors, with the number of active UK investors growing by over 37% in the past two years. The upward trend reflects increasing awareness of Ras Al Khaimah as a competitive and credible alternative for international expansion.

This success is underpinned by the robust UAE–UK economic relationship. From Q4 2023 to Q3 2024, the UAE ranked as the UK’s 19th largest trading partner, 15th largest export market, and 20th largest import source.

In 2023 alone, the UK’s FDI stock in the UAE reached US$26 billion, while UAE investments in the UK stood at US$4.5 billion.