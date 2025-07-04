ERRA strengthens global leadership with signing of UAE’s first blanket reprographic rights licensing agreement

SHARJAH, 4th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) has announced the signing of the country’s first-ever blanket reprographic rights licensing agreement with Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

This pioneering step sets a new benchmark for regulating the use of intellectual works within academic institutions.

This agreement is the outcome of ERRA’s ambitious and strategic path since its establishment. In less than three years, the Association has successfully established a strong international presence in the field of collective reprographic rights management, having concluded six landmark agreements with counterpart organisations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, in addition to an ongoing collaboration with India.

ERRA has also secured membership in the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO) and obtained Observer status with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

These recognitions reflect the confidence of international institutions in ERRA’s capability to regulate the use of intellectual works and protect the rights of authors and publishers in accordance with global best practices, granting it an influential position in shaping intellectual property policies worldwide.

The licence granted to Heriot-Watt University Dubai provides lawful, organised access to a vast repository of books and academic materials under reprographic rights. It also reinforces the university’s institutional commitment and academic leadership in upholding the rights of authors and creators.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Honorary President of ERRA, praised this achievement as an important milestone that reflects a clear vision and a strong institutional will to build a comprehensive framework for the protection of authors’ rights in the UAE. She also highlighted it as a practical model of what can be achieved through collaboration between educational institutions and intellectual property stakeholders.

She said, “We take great pride in the strategic strides made by ERRA towards strengthening the legislative and cultural infrastructure for reprographic rights protection. The signing of the blanket licensing agreement with Heriot-Watt University Dubai marks a pivotal moment, underscoring the Association’s organisational maturity and its ability to swiftly move from the foundational phase to a stage of empowerment and tangible influence across educational and cultural institutions.”

She added, “We believe that respect for creative rights is the cornerstone of any sustainable knowledge-based renaissance. We hope this model will inspire more educational institutions to adopt this approach, one that fosters a fair knowledge environment that honours intellectual contributions and values creative effort.”

This milestone has also received international acclaim. Anita Huss, Secretary General and CEO of the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO), stated, “We are pleased to see ERRA making steady progress in the effective implementation of collective rights management principles. The signing of the first blanket university licence of its kind in the UAE—at such an early stage in the Association’s development—is a commendable achievement among emerging RROs in the international community. It reflects a clear and responsible vision towards the protection of authors’ rights.

At IFRRO, we regard ERRA as a proactive partner contributing to the establishment of fair and globally aligned practices in reprographic rights management. We encourage more of these partnerships, which play a vital role in ensuring equitable and secure access to knowledge content.”

Mohamed Bin Dakhen, President of the Board of the Association, commented, “The signing of this agreement with Heriot-Watt University Dubai marks a significant operational phase in the ERRA’s journey, following a period of institutional development during which we established effective international partnerships that now enable us to represent a vast body of literary and scientific works. We are committed to embedding a culture of respect for intellectual property within the educational environment and aspire to build a fair knowledge ecosystem that honours the efforts of creators and ensures sustainable content production.”

“We hope this agreement will serve as a launchpad for broader partnerships with universities and academic institutions across the UAE, ensuring safe and regulated access to knowledge resources and contributing to the growth of the country’s creative economy.”

Anas Abu Ghoush, Head of Information Services at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, stated, “At Heriot-Watt University Dubai, we believe that true knowledge is built upon respecting those who create and share it with the world. Our partnership with the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association is a strategic step that enhances the quality of academic content we offer our students. This licence enables us to legally access and utilise thousands of works, which positively impacts our academic credibility and institutional ranking.

We are proud to be the first educational institution in the UAE to adopt this advanced model of reprographic rights respect, and we hope to serve as a role model for other academic institutions striving to establish a fair and sustainable learning environment.”

