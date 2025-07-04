Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Yair Lapid

ABU DHABI, 4th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Yair Lapid, Opposition Leader in the State of Israel, in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Lapid, and the meeting focused on the evolving bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel.

The two sides also discussed key regional developments and the latest updates in the Middle East, including international efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, the UAE Top Diplomat reaffirmed the UAE’s support for international initiatives aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip, ensuring the release of all hostages, and preventing further escalation of the conflict in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the importance of bolstering efforts to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need to establish mechanisms that ensure the safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of aid to civilians.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah further emphasised the need to work toward a credible political horizon to resume negotiations for a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution. Such efforts, he noted, are essential to reinforcing regional security and stability and to ending the cycle of extremism, tension, and escalating violence.