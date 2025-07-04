Nahyan bin Zayed commends efforts of female staff at Abu Dhabi Sports Council

ABU DHABI, 4th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, received a group of female employees from the Council.

The meeting reflected the leadership’s appreciation for women and their role in advancing development and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports destination.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed expressed pride in the contributions and dedication of Emirati women, emphasising that the presence of highly qualified women in the sports sector is a testament to the UAE’s developmental maturity and the leadership’s vision of empowering women and enabling their creativity and active participation in nation-building."

He added, "We take great pride in the professionalism and commitment demonstrated by the female workforce at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Their efforts in planning, organising, and diligently following up on various events, programmes, and initiatives underscore the pivotal role women play in shaping success and driving positive impact within society."

He further emphasised that sport is a vital pillar of the comprehensive development journey, and that women play a central role in translating this vision into reality through their active engagement and exceptional contributions.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed commended the dedication of the Council’s female employees in fulfilling their responsibilities and their valuable input in supporting the Council’s vision and strategic goals.

The female employees expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed for the meeting and his continued support. They praised his commitment to fostering a motivating work environment that enhances women’s roles and opens new avenues for excellence.