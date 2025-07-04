France reopens Seine for swimming after century-long ban

PARIS, 4th July 2025 (WAM) -- After more than a century, Parisians are finally being invited to dive back into the city’s most iconic waterway, Euronews reported.

Public swimming in Paris’ Seine River is due to make a comeback over a century after it was banned, with just a few exceptions.

Starting on 5 July, three public swimming sites will open along the Seine River - one near Notre Dame, another by the Eiffel Tower, and a third in eastern Paris.

The reopening is part of one of the French capital’s most ambitious Olympic legacies. The river has undergone a massive cleanup operation to transform it from a polluted, boat-choked artery into a swimmable urban oasis.

The sites will be free to use, supervised by lifeguards, and will operate on a daily schedule throughout the summer.