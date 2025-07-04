On behalf of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi leads UAE delegation at 17th BRICS Summit

ABU DHABI, 4th July 2025 (WAM) – On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is leading the UAE delegation at the 17th BRICS Summit, taking place in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, from 6-7 July 2025.

The UAE joined BRICS during the 15th BRICS Summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2023.

The UAE’s membership reflects its commitment to multilateral cooperation and constructive dialogue through platforms that represent developing and emerging economies on the global stage, while leveraging cultural diversity to promote peace, security and development both regionally and internationally.