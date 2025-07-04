Phase two of ‘Fujairah Mental Arithmetic Championship’ launched

FUJAIRAH, 4th July 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the second phase of the “Fujairah Mental Arithmetic Championship” initiative has been officially launched at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Badiyah, Fujairah.

The current phase features an intensive summer training programme for 200 Emirati students, supervised by the international Smart Brain Centre, a specialised institution in mental arithmetic skill development.

The first phase of the initiative, which began in March, focused on training 50 teachers from public and private schools on mental math techniques. This was part of a strategic plan to build educational competencies capable of transferring these skills to students through classroom instruction and extracurricular activities, to expand the programme across Fujairah’s schools.

During the first phase, all students were introduced to foundational mental maths skills. Internal competitions and qualifying rounds were held between schools, resulting in the selection of 200 outstanding students. These students have now begun a specialised and intensive training programme in preparation for the second phase.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed that this forward-looking initiative reflects His Highness' commitment to investing in young minds and equipping them with the cognitive tools needed to meet future challenges and contribute to Fujairah’s comprehensive development.