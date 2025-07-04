Tomorrow Takes Flight: Emirates Group showcases collaborative sustainability initiatives in aviation

DUBAI, 4th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Group’s efforts to align with this year’s UN call to end plastic pollution were on display at its ‘Tomorrow Takes Flight’ event, its annual sustainability showcase.

The exhibition echoed the international organisation’s mission to reduce single-use plastic products, spotlighting Emirates’ and dnata’s efforts and approach to ‘Consuming Responsibly’ through sourcing, reusing, repurposing, and reducing plastic and other materials.

This year’s exhibition showcased initiatives that are driving impact across the organisation, including projects at both Emirates and dnata being implemented with like-minded partners and across departments and businesses like engineering, catering, cargo, airport operations, travel, service delivery, and others.

Speaking at the opening of ‘Tomorrow Takes Flight’, Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President & Chief Operations Officer said, “Today's event celebrates our sustainability journey while educating and inspiring our people through the showcased initiatives and meaningful discussions on sustainable practices. Environmental responsibility is essential to achieving our objectives as an airline and as an industry, and it supports the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

With governments and communities demanding meaningful action, collective responsibility across the entire ecosystem is vital. Emirates is making progress with emissions reduction projects across our operations, and we’re actively pursuing programmes that conserve resources through recycling and responsible sourcing. Collaboration with industry partners will be crucial in the years ahead to enhance the recyclability of materials across the supply chain.

We’re also encouraging our teams to build on the success of existing initiatives and push boundaries to develop new approaches that address the full spectrum of operational waste, and today is a great example of these drives. From cabin materials and catering to ground operations and maintenance, every touchpoint presents an opportunity to minimise environmental impact.”