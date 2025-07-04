Air Arabia strengthens Warsaw network with addition of Modlin Mazovia Airport

SHARJAH, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia announced the launch of new daily non-stop flights from Sharjah International Airport to Warsaw Modlin Mazovia Airport, starting December 20, 2025.

The addition of this new airport complements the airline’s existing service to Warsaw Chopin International Airport, offering passengers even greater flexibility and convenience when travelling to the Polish capital.

“We are glad to introduce a new service to a second airport in Warsaw, offering daily non-stop connectivity between the UAE and Poland,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia. “This new service reinforces our commitment to providing customers with more travel choices and underscores the growing demand for affordable air travel between the two countries. The additional service at Modlin Airports alongside our existing service at Chopin Airport, enables us to further expand our reach across the Polish capital and its surrounding regions, providing even greater convenience to our passengers.”



