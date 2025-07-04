DoH explores establishing genome surgery centres with UCSF, IGI

ABU DHABI, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced a landmark partnership with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) to explore the establishment of the world’s first genome surgery centres in Abu Dhabi and California.

Formalised during a strategic visit to the United States, the partnership supports Abu Dhabi’s efforts to lead in genomic medicine and personalised genetic therapy, aiming to transform global healthcare delivery. Genome surgery, still experimental, seeks to correct faulty genes using personalised therapies or advanced technologies such as CRISPR.

The proposed centres will focus on diagnosing and correcting severe genetic conditions at the earliest stages using CRISPR-guided interventions, potentially transforming outcomes for patients with early-onset and inherited diseases.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said the collaboration would accelerate the integration of genome-guided care in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system, reduce chronic disease progression and long-term healthcare costs, and position the Emirate as a global innovation leader.

Combining Abu Dhabi’s genomic data capabilities and healthcare infrastructure with UCSF’s expertise in paediatric and fetal therapy and IGI’s research in gene editing, the partnership will focus on real-world solutions and sustainable patient care.

Dr Tippi MacKenzie, Director of the UCSF Broad Stem Cell Centre, said this collaboration creates an opportunity to build mirrored programmes across both geographies, linking each step from diagnosis to implementation of safe genome surgery.

The initiative also aims to train Emirati professionals in genomic surgery, build local capacity and provide early intervention options to reduce the need for lifelong treatment.

Dr Fyodor Urnov, Professor at the University of California, Berkeley and Director of the IGI-Danaher Beacon for CRISPR Cures, highlighted the significance of administering an on-demand CRISPR treatment to an infant earlier this year. He said IGI’s partnership with Danaher provides the technological foundation for expanding this care model, adding that the collaboration with UCSF and DoH may allow expansion of CRISPR on demand to children in the UAE.

The exploratory partnership supports Abu Dhabi’s vision to embed genomics in public health and shift towards preventive care. The Emirati Genome Programme has sequenced over 800,000 genomes to date, forming one of the world’s most diverse national databases.

Major achievements include the pharmacogenomics reporting system with over 160,000 personalised reports, genetic integration in premarital and newborn screening, and the development of the Emirati Reference Genome. More than 100 Emirati physicians have been upskilled in genomic medicine and counselling.

Abu Dhabi also introduced CRISPR-Cas9 therapy to the UAE through CASGEVY for sickle cell disease, while its oncology precision medicine programme has delivered personalised care to over 250 cancer patients.

A DoH-led delegation visited the United States from 15th to 21st June, 2025, conducting more than 20 meetings with public and private sector leaders to advance health innovation and sign new agreements.

Delegation participants included the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mubadala BIO, M42, Masdar City, KEZAD, PureHealth, Etihad Cargo, New York University Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and startAD.