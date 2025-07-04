SGCA 2025 highlights campaigns on social responsibility, Arabic identity

SHARJAH, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) 2025 has announced two key categories spotlighting campaigns that promote community values, cultural identity and human solidarity: Best Communication Practice in Supporting Social Responsibility, and Best Campaign Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language.

These categories reaffirm SGCA’s commitment to purposeful communication, public engagement and innovation, recognising the voices and initiatives that build stronger ties between institutions and society.

Submissions are open until 24th July via the official SGCA portal. Winners will be announced during the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), set to take place in September at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Now in its 12th edition, SGCA continues to serve as a global benchmark for excellence, drawing over 3,800 submissions from 44 countries in 2024.

Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said the two categories exemplify SGCA’s mission to drive government communication that places people at its core, strengthens bonds with culture and language, and tackles social issues through positive, ethical messaging.

She also stressed Sharjah’s dedication to advancing Arabic language use in media and communication, preserving identity while engaging international audiences in the region’s native tongue.

The Best Communication Practice in Supporting Social Responsibility category is open to government, private and international organisations that have implemented measurable and impactful social campaigns. Entries will be assessed on ethical practice, strategic communication, long-term impact, and innovation in outreach and partnerships.

Evaluation includes 10 weighted criteria ranging from modern communication tools to community outcomes and collaboration.

The Best Campaign Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language category rewards creative campaigns that inspire pride in Arab identity and values, especially among youth. Campaigns must use compelling narratives, technology and culturally resonant messaging to address cultural dilution and elevate the Arabic language.

Entries will be evaluated across seven criteria, including content quality, innovation, audience engagement and documented outcomes.

SGCA welcomes global entries for campaigns launched or updated within the past two years. Submissions must include a 1,000-word description, supporting materials such as reports or media files, and a 250-word executive summary outlining objectives, tools, audience and impact.