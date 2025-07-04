Humanitarian situation in Gaza ‘catastrophic’, says WHO

GENEVA, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Israeli attacks on shelters for displaced people and food distribution points have resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

During a video briefing from Gaza to journalists in Geneva on Friday, Dr Rik Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, stated that approximately 90 Palestinians are being killed daily, with more than 200 injured, calling for an immediate halt to the indiscriminate killing in Gaza.

Peeperkorn noted that the healthcare system in Gaza is facing a severe shortage of medical supplies and fuel, as no fuel has entered the Strip in over 120 days. He stressed that the available reserves are barely sufficient to partially operate 17 hospitals for a short period, with some stockpiles located in areas that are difficult to access.

He said that Al Shifa Hospital is operating at minimal capacity due to the fuel shortage, forcing it to reduce its medical services. He warned that 13 patients in the intensive care unit, who rely on ventilators, are at imminent risk.

Peeperkorn also highlighted that Nasser Medical Complex is overwhelmed with patients from non-UN food distribution points, with doctors facing difficult choices between treating trauma injuries and providing care to patients with chronic illnesses, potentially leading to preventable deaths.

He shared shocking accounts from WHO teams, including a 13-year-old child shot in the head, and two young men aged 16 and 21 who suffered spinal injuries and were left fully paralysed.

Peeperkorn affirmed that more than 10,000 people in Gaza require medical evacuation. He reported that the organisation recently evacuated 19 children and 39 companions to Jordan, and four patients along with seven companions to Türkiye.

Since 18th March, only seven medical evacuation operations have been conducted, covering 317 patients and 504 companions. The total number of evacuees since October 2023 has reached 7,425 people, including 5,127 children.