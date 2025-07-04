Sharjah, Ministry of Tolerance to promote cultural understanding

SHARJAH, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Government Relations (DGR) recently hosted a meeting with the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to explore areas of collaboration in promoting human values, advancing cultural understanding and reinforcing social diversity, in support of the UAE’s national strategies and in alignment with Sharjah’s developmental vision.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, and Rashid Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Advisor to Strategic Planning and Institutional Performance Management at the Office of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The agenda featured introductory presentations by both parties and reviewed key government initiatives aimed at entrenching the values of tolerance and coexistence, while strengthening the government’s role as a platform for fostering these values. Among the highlighted initiatives were Government as an Incubator of Tolerance and the Pulse of Tolerance Award, both of which contribute to knowledge exchange, institutional best practices and the promotion of a culture of tolerance across individual, institutional and societal levels.

Commenting on the meeting, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said that promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence reflects the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which was grounded in the principles of equality, mutual respect and openness. He added that this vision continues to guide the nation’s development under the UAE’s wise leadership.

“Our engagement with the Office of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence reflects this vision and underscores the importance of institutional collaboration in embedding these values and transforming them into tangible practices that strengthen social cohesion and support sustainable development. Sharjah plays an important role in this journey, drawing on its deep cultural heritage and history to lead initiatives that foster dialogue and promote the values of coexistence,” he said.

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence is tasked with implementing the National Tolerance Programme and works with institutions and communities at the local and international levels to promote tolerance as a vital tool for development, peaceful coexistence and social harmony.

Sharjah continues to serve as a leading example of how values of coexistence can be integrated into a sustainable development model. The emirate is home to a wide range of religious and cultural institutions that reflect its longstanding commitment to openness and intercultural dialogue.

This is exemplified by prominent global initiatives such as the collaboration between the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation and the Vatican Museums, which featured rare and significant artefacts. The presence of 10 churches across the emirate further underscores Sharjah’s dedication to religious and cultural diversity, and reinforces its global reputation as a key advocate for tolerance and mutual respect.