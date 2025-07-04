SRTA launches 2nd edition of 'Tareeq' summer programme

SHARJAH, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced that it will launch the second edition of the "Tareeq" summer programme for the children of its employees.

This programme will start on Sunday, 7th July 2025, and run until 17th July. The main goal of the programme is to provide a meaningful way for kids to spend their summer vacation, helping them develop personal and leadership skills.

Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, highlighted that this summer programme reflects the Authority’s commitment to supporting young people. He emphasised the importance of directing their energy into constructive activities during their time off school, combining learning with fun in a safe environment.

He stated, “We aim to instill positive values in our children and enhance their social skills, which helps in preparing them to contribute to the development of our society.”

Al Othmani noted that the programme is part of the Authority's vision to create a supportive environment for its employees and their families. This year, the programme has a variety of activities and new partnerships with both government and private organisations, designed to meet the interests of young people and inspire them to think creatively and explore future job possibilities.

Fatima Al Hosani, Deputy Director of the Human Resources Department at SRTA, explained that the two-week programme will feature a range of engaging activities and workshops. These will be in collaboration with several organisations. Some activities include workshops on safety and prevention with the Sharjah Police, an interactive session on artificial intelligence with Sharjah Media City, and family counseling sessions called “My Family is the Secret to My Happiness.”

Additionally, the programme will include visits to the joint operations room shared by SRTA and Sharjah Police, so kids can learn about the work of both agencies. There will also be a "job shadow" opportunity, which allows students to experience different work environments in various departments such as finance and information technology. The first week will conclude with a workshop titled "Big Picture," in collaboration with Kandem, followed by a course on information security with Digital Sharjah.